We Were All in Disbelief: Broward Judge Dies | Law.com Radar

Linda A. Alley, who became an attorney in her 40s and whose relentless work ethic propelled her to the Broward Circuit Court bench in Florida, died from pneumonia while she was undergoing cancer treatment. She was 71. Broward Chief Circuit Judge Jack Tuter said he last spoke with Alley in early December while she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Holly Cross Hospital. He recalled his colleague was upbeat as doctors expected her to resume her professional life in mid-January.

January 05, 2023, 12:31 PM