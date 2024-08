News From Law.com

CMS has grown by 5.1% globally in the 2023/24 financial year to $2.1 billion, while the firm's U.K. LLP grew to £734.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.2%. The firm did not provide figures for profit or profit per equity partner. The 2023 financial year was measured from January to December 2023, according to the firm's financial results statement.

Europe

August 15, 2024, 7:07 AM