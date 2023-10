News From Law.com

Law.com typed "admission essay for law school" into ChapGPT's prompt and then submitted the essay to the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University for review. Amy Beier Best, ASU Law's assistant dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, spoke to Law.com to provide feedback on the essay and to discuss more broadly the potential (and potential pitfalls) of using AI tools for personal statements.

Education

October 05, 2023, 3:23 PM

nature of claim: /