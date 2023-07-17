We Rise and Fall Together: AAJ President Highlights Unity in...

News From Law.com

The American Association for Justice at its annual convention in Philadelphia on Monday announced the inauguration of its new president. Trial lawyer Sean Domnick, a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based shareholder of Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, was sworn in to be the national plaintiffs bar advocacy group's president for one year. Domnick, who specializes in catastrophic injury, products liability, wrongful death and medical negligence cases, told the National Law Journal that he would focus on a three-part strategy of advocacy, education and community building.

July 17, 2023, 12:00 PM

