We Need to Get Ahead of This: Texas State Bar Weighs In on A...

A year ago, then-president-elect of the State Bar of Texas Cindy V. Tisdale attended a conference organized by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and listened to attorneys on a panel discuss artificial intelligence. Tisdale's family law practice doesn't expose her to AI issues, and she was admittedly ill-informed on the subject. But the issues raised concerned her enough that she turned to State Bar executive director Trey Apfell and said, "We need to get ahead of this."

July 28, 2023, 5:17 PM

