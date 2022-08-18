We Need More Help: Judges Requested as Georgia Caseloads Esc...

News From Law.com

Several Georgia judicial circuits are seeking to bolster their benches by adding judges to help to tackle lingering, and in some instances growing, caseloads. The requests come from the Atlanta, Atlantic, Clayton, Coweta and Northern judicial circuits where respective chief judges say the addition of even one assistant judge could help impact backlogs ranging from serious felonies, including pending death penalty cases, to prisoners' habeas cases against the state.

Georgia

August 18, 2022, 11:44 AM