A federal judge ordered CVS, Walmart and Walgreens to pay $650 million in an abatement fund to alleviate the costs of the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The ruling follows a Nov. 23 jury verdict against the pharmacies and arguments earlier this year on the amount of the abatement. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster called the plaintiffs' request for $3 billion "the sun and the moon" and criticized the pharmacies for providing no alternative proposal.

Government

August 17, 2022, 4:25 PM