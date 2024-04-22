We Fight: The Dallas Firm That Won $45M Talc Verdict Refused...

News From Law.com

A plaintiffs' lawyer behind a $45 million talc verdict on Friday said she refused to settle the case because Johnson & Johnson's offer required her to resolve similar cases on behalf of all her clients. The verdict, in Chicago's Cook County Circuit Court, awarded damages to the family of Theresa Garcia, who died in 2020 from mesothelioma after lifelong use of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder. It's the first mesothelioma verdict against Johnson & Johnson since its failed talc bankruptcies.

April 22, 2024, 6:35 PM

