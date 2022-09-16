We Dont Want You Here: Suit Filed Against Plano Woman Shown ...

News From Law.com

The Dallas office of Gibson Dunn filed suit on behalf of an Indian-American who was allegedly assaulted by another woman for speaking in Bengali. Attorney Veronica S. Moye is representing Bidisha Rudra, a senior executive in a multinational vision and eyewear company, for an Aug. 24 altercation that went viral on video. The defendant, Esmeralda Upton, is being sued on civil counts of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the complaint filed in Collin County district court.

Texas

September 16, 2022, 5:12 PM