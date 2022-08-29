We Dont Try to Be All Things to All People: Stradley Ronon I...

News From Law.com

In an industry of law firms trying to be all things to all clients, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young has carved out a niche that has placed the 200-lawyer regional firm at many of the same tables as its thousand-lawyer counterparts in the Am Law 50. That is, at least when it comes to investment management. Leaders at the financial services-focused firm said it draws business in roughly equal parts from the corporate, litigation and investment management groups.

August 29, 2022, 5:00 AM