We Dont Overbook the Airplane: Why Pre-OCI Recruiting Hasnt ...

News From Law.com

Large law firms are increasingly going outside of the formal on-campus interview (OCI) process in the race for top talent, despite the drawbacks of early recruiting. Last year, firms reported making more early offers than in any previous survey conducted by the National Association for Law Placement—3,145 offers in total, or 23.3% of all offers to second-year students for summer 2023 programs. That's nearly twice the number of early offers made in 2021, when firms made a total of only 1,771 early offers, or 12.3% of all offers to second-year students.

Legal Services

September 19, 2023, 12:11 PM

nature of claim: /