Manatt, Phelps & Phillips posted 3.6% revenue growth to $382.1 million thanks to strong demand in its key industry sectors in 2022, as net income and profits slimmed down.Manatt CEO and managing partner Donna Wilson said last year was about maintaining the incredible gains the firm saw in 2021, when revenue per lawyer rose above 20% and net income and profits per equity partner soared over 35%.

April 11, 2023, 2:29 PM

