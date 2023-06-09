We Changed Our Minds: NY Courts Now Back Bill to Oust Nonlaw...

News From Law.com

A spokesman for New York courts said the system has thrown its support behind a bill that would eliminate the use of nonattorney judges in town and village justice courts through a phased approach. After initially stating that the Office of Court Administration didn't take any substantive position on the proposal, an OCA spokesman issued a follow-up statement that said OCA "substantively supports" the proposed requirement that attorneys preside as judges in many town and village justice courts.

June 09, 2023, 10:24 AM

