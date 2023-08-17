We Cannot Remove a Former Judge: Ex-Jurists Misconduct Case ...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia has dismissed ethics charges brought by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia against a judge accused of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while intoxicated.The nixed judicial misconduct probe comes eight months after former Habersham County Chief Magistrate Judge Gerald W. Johnson resigned from office."Removal from office is the only sanction the JQC seeks, and we cannot remove a former judge from an office he no longer holds," read the Supreme Court of Georgia opinion. "Accordingly, we dismiss."

