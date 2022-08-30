We Are Watching Your Every Move: Attorney-Client Privilege i...

News From Law.com

Attorney-client privilege is the focus of a Connecticut lawsuit and countersuit, as opposing counsel request a privilege log and in-camera review, citing the crime-fraud exception that waives confidentiality between lawyers and clients. The litigation stems from a case that involves a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. The request to waive the privilege comes after litigant John Malik, a former employee of Deccan Value, claimed he received a threatening email from a "non-existent person," which he believes to be the opposing parties in the litigation.

August 30, 2022, 5:51 PM