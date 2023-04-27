We Are Going to Find the Money: Attorneys Brace for Hurdles ...

News From Law.com

A Florida state court jury returned an eight-figure verdict against a Chinese manufacturer whose product, a new electric dryer oven, exploded and caused life-threatening injuries to a factory employee. "The machine emitted a giant fireball and blasted him across the room, causing celling portions and all sorts of industrial stuff to fall on him," said Shana Nogues, who is joined by Julie Littky-Rubin, partners at Clark Fountain, who represent the plaintiff, Samuel Salmon. Salmon sued the defendant, Sinton Technology Ltd., a Chinese corporation.

April 27, 2023

