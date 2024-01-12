Who Got The Work

Jacquelyn Celender and Wesley Prichard of K&L Gates have stepped in as defense counsel to Arkema in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which relates to CERCLA cleanup costs, was filed Dec. 1 in Iowa Southern District Court by Bradshaw Fowler Proctor & Fairgrave; Barnes & Thornburg; and Jenner & Block on behalf of WDC Acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose, is 4:23-cv-00481, Wdc Acquisition LLC v. Arkema Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 12, 2024, 10:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Wdc Acquisition LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

Jenner & Block

defendants

Arkema Inc.

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

Lederer Weston Craig PLC

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws