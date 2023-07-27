Who Got The Work

Thomas P. Heneghan of Husch Blackwell has entered an appearance for Alumni Classroom Furniture Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed June 20 in Wisconsin Western District Court by DeWitt LLP on behalf of furniture designer and manufacturer WB Manufacturing, asserts a single patent related to the construction of 'scallop desks.' The case, assigned to U.S. Chief District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:23-cv-00414, WB Manufacturing, LLC v. Alumni Classroom Furniture Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 9:27 AM

Plaintiffs

WB Manufacturing, LLC

Plaintiffs

Dewitt LLP

defendants

Alumni Classroom Furniture Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims