Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kutak Rock on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Prairie SNF Operations to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Mann & Kemp and Bear State Law on behalf of the estate of Samuel Tucker, alleges that Tucker received poor medical care at the Des Arc Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The case is 4:22-cv-01095, Waymack et al. v. Prairie SNF Operations LLC.

Health Care

November 15, 2022, 4:09 PM