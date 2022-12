Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Polsinelli and Adams & Reese on Thursday removed a lawsuit against United Community Bank, Fiserv and First Data Merchant Services to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Asheville Legal on behalf of Waycaster Tire Service. The case is 1:22-cv-00269, Waycaster Tire Service Inc. v. United Community Bank et al.

Fintech

December 22, 2022, 6:25 PM