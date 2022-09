Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Echo Bridge Acquisition Corp. to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Sullivan Mountjoy PSC on behalf of Wax Works LLC, seeks over $357,000 in defaulted payments for goods sold and delivered. The case is 4:22-cv-00130, Wax Works, LLC v. Echo Bridge Acquisition Corp., LLC.

Kentucky

September 15, 2022, 5:43 AM