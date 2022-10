Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against GardaWorld Security to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gary A. Reeve on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting a coworker's misconduct. The case is 2:22-cv-03751, Wawrzniak v. Industrial Security Services, LLC.

Business Services

October 21, 2022, 2:35 PM