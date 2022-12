Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover to California Southern District Court. The complaint, over claims of a defective vehicle catching fire, was filed by Williams Palecek Law Group on behalf of Wawanesa General Insurance. The case is 3:22-cv-01943, Wawanesa General Insurance Company v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC et al.

Automotive

December 08, 2022, 8:32 PM