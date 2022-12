Who Got The Work

Edmond R. Bannon of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Phihong USA Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which centers on the defendant's battery chargers and adapters, was filed Oct. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Law Office of Nicholas Loaknauth on behalf of Waverly Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-06599, Waverly Licensing, LLC v. Phihong USA Corporation.

Technology

December 22, 2022, 9:26 AM