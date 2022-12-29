Who Got The Work

Fenwick & West partner David K. Tellekson has entered an appearance for National Products Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which pertains to the defendant's sale of battery chargers and adapters, was filed Oct. 27 in Washington Western District Court by Mann Law Group and Garteiser Honea on behalf of Waverly Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lauren King, is 2:22-cv-01532, Waverly Licensing LLC v. National Products Inc.

Technology

December 29, 2022, 11:01 AM