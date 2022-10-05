Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Synergy Science to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Parr Brown Gee & Loveless on behalf of Waveguard International and Qi Swiss AG, producers of products intended to combat the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The suit accuses distributor Synergy of selling counterfeit or secondhand products acquired from a third-party producer. The case is 2:22-cv-00643, Waveguard International Inc. et al. v. Synergy Science Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 05, 2022, 8:21 PM