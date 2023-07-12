Wave of Lawsuits Seek to Hold Software Company Responsible f...

News From Law.com

Renters have joined a proposed class action removed from Florida's Southern District Court to Tennessee federal court against property management software company RealPage Inc. and more than 25 landlords and management companies. Plaintiffs lawyers allege RealPage software enabled owners of rental property to collude to inflate rents. In addition to Miami, the lawsuits—primarily filed by renters of multifamily apartments—have been brought against RealPage and other defendants in Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, San Diego, and elsewhere.

Real Estate

July 12, 2023, 6:10 PM

nature of claim: /