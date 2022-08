Who Got The Work

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick partner David P. Strup has entered an appearance for Buckeye Telesystem Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 29 in Ohio Northern District Court by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Wave Linx LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:22-cv-01154, Wave Linx LLC v. Buckeye Telesystem, Inc.

Telecommunications

August 13, 2022, 1:52 PM