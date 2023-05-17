New Suit - Contract

Wave Crest Financial sued Talent Made LLC and Michael Wakeling for fraud and breach of contract on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Fox Rothschild, accuses the defendants of falsifying invoices for non-existent business relationships with Cargill, L3Harris and other companies under an accounts receivable agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11173, Wave Crest Financial LLC v. Talent Made LLC et al.

Business Services

May 17, 2023, 4:22 PM

Wave Crest Financial LLC

Fox Rothschild

Michael Wakeling

Talent Made LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract