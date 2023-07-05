Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Wednesday removed a privacy lawsuit against Kos Media LLC to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jeffery A. Dickerson on behalf of Anthony Watts, a former TV weatherman and senior fellow at the Heartland Institute. Watts contends that his life was placed in danger by an anonymous post to the Daily Kos 'Climate Denier Roundup' page which disclosed information about his residence. The case is 3:23-cv-00328, Watts v. Kos Media LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 05, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Watts

defendants

Kos Media LLC

defendant counsels

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims