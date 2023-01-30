Who Got The Work

Kimberly Sumner Moore and Jin S. Shin of Clark Hill have stepped in as defense counsel to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case, filed Dec. 16 in Texas Southern District Court by the Craighead Law Firm on behalf of Waco Watts, brings claims on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was denied a medical exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, is 3:22-cv-00423, watts v. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC.

January 30, 2023, 6:39 AM