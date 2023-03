Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Burlington Coat Factory to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sahn Ward Braff Koblenz on behalf of Joan Watts. The case is 1:23-cv-01663, Watts v. Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 5:12 PM