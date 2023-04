Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lyons Brandt Cook & Hiramatsu on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Disney's Aulani spa resort and Otis Elevator to Hawaii District Court. The suit, filed by the Recovery Law Center on behalf of James P. Watts and Nancy Watts, alleges that Nancy Watts was struck by an elevator door which suddenly closed. The case is 1:23-cv-00167, Watts et al. v. Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa et al.

April 11, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

James P. Watts

Nancy Watts

Recovery Law Center

defendants

Otis Elevator Company

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

defendant counsels

Lyons Brandt Cook Hiramatsu

