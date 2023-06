New Suit - Consumer

American Express and JPMorgan Chase were sued Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03183, Watters v. Breja et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 6:47 PM

