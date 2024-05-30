Who Got The Work

Christin Hill of Morrison & Foerster stepped in to defend Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed May 16 in California Southern District Court by Bottini & Bottini on behalf of Jody Watt, alleges that the company's proxy statement was misleading by failing to disclose deficiencies in Block's internal controls over risks besetting its 'Cash App' product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:24-cv-00867, Watt v. Block, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2024, 6:56 PM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws