New Suit

Bank of America was sued Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Mobilization For Justice Inc. on behalf of Donovan Watt, accuses Bank of America of violating the Electronic Fund Transfer Act by failing to reimburse the plaintiff for over $60,000 in reported unauthorized fraudulent transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00233, Watt v. Bank Of America.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 6:45 AM