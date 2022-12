New Suit

AvalonBay Communities, a Virginia-based real estate company, was slapped with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Baker Leshko Saline & Drapeau on behalf of Laurie Konecky Watt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07671, Watt v. AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

Real Estate

December 16, 2022, 3:52 PM