Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Conner & Winters and Hahn Loeser & Parks on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cenovus Energy US LLC and Lima Refining Company to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Norman Wohlgemuth LLP on behalf of Watt Equipment Inc. The case is 4:23-cv-00046, Watt Equipment, Inc. v Cenovus Energy US, LLC et al.

Energy

February 09, 2023, 5:25 AM