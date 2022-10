Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ice Miller on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Fortune Brands subsidiary Therma-Tru Corp. to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace LLP on behalf of Maria Watson. The case is 1:22-cv-00356, Watson v. Therma-Tru Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 12:39 PM