Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Senior Philanthropy of Westport to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Delphine Watson, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. The case is 3:23-cv-00031, Watson v. Senior Philanthropy of Westport LLC.

Connecticut

January 09, 2023, 4:56 PM