Who Got The Work

Joseph Reid and Sara Gillette of Kutak Rock have stepped in to represent Grant Olson DDS and Innovative Dental of Springfield in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 9 in Missouri Western District Court by Waddell Law Firm on behalf of Billy W. Watson, who contends that the defendants published a video on its YouTube platform claiming that Watson sells fake 'Brighter Image Lab' dental veneers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark, is 6:23-cv-03004, Watson v. Olson, DDS et al.

Health Care

February 07, 2023, 10:47 AM