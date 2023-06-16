New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Murphy USA, a retail gas station chain, was slapped with a consumer class action in Tennessee Middle District Court on Friday. The suit asserts that the defendant's singular fuel pump system allows residual lower-grade fuel to cross-contaminate with premium fuel. The complaint was brought by Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP; North River Law PLLC; Delius & McKenzie; and Gordon Ball. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00036, Watson v. Murphy Oil USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Watson

Plaintiffs

Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams

Jonathan Tanner Ball

North River Law PLLC

Gordon Ball

Delius & Mckenzie, Pllc.

defendants

Murphy Oil USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract