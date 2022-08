New Suit - Consumer

First American Title Insurance Company, Intercontinental Exchange subsidiary Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems Inc. and other defendants were sued Thursday in Oregon District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court case was brought by Pacific Property Law on behalf of Carol Watson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01265, Watson v. MERS et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2022, 6:16 PM