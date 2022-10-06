Who Got The Work

Eric R. Thompson of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Meat Up Flamestone Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney J. Courtney Cunningham on behalf of James Watson, who claims that defendant's website is not accessible to the visually impaired. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:22-cv-01922, Watson v. Meat Up Flamestone Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 06, 2022, 10:27 AM