Ryan Becker of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for GGR East Coast LLC in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 8 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of James Watson, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:24-cv-21785, Watson v. Ggr East Coast, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
June 24, 2024, 10:24 AM