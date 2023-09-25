Who Got The Work

Christopher W. Kaul, Jacob Lasley, and Jared Landon Shurman from Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons has entered an appearance for GeoVera Specialty Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Daly & Black on behalf of Mildred Watson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, is 2:23-cv-03208, Watson v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 25, 2023, 9:36 AM

