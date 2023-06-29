New Suit - Employment

Duke University was sued Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Green Mistretta Law on behalf of a clinical research coordinator who claims that she was put on unpaid leave and placed in the departments reassignment pool in retaliation for seeking accommodations for her postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and fibromyalgia conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00522, Watson v. Duke University.

