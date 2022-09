Who Got The Work

Emeraude Lerebours of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for CRE Tampa LLC, doing business as Bizou Brasserie, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Aug. 16 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney J. Courtney Cunningham on behalf of James Watson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:22-cv-01871, Watson v. Cre Tampa LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 30, 2022, 10:33 AM