Who Got The Work

Thomas M. O'Connell and Kathryn B. Fox of Buchalter have entered appearances for the City of Arcata and Karen Diemer in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Sept. 29 in California Northern District Court by the Leigh Law Group on behalf of Brett Watson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-05013, Watson v. City of Arcata et al.

Government

November 06, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Brett Watson

Plaintiffs

Leigh Law Group P.C.

Leigh Law Group

Leigh Law Group, P.C.

defendants

City of Arcata

Karen Diemer

defendant counsels

Buchalter

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA