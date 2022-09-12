Who Got The Work

Robert S. Fine of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Brass Tap Franchisor LLC and Craftmade Pembroke LLC in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The action, filed July 25 in Florida Southern District Court by J. Courtney Cunningham PLLC on behalf of James Watson, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., is 1:22-cv-22320, Watson v. Brass Tap Franchisor, LLC et al.

Florida

September 12, 2022, 4:41 AM